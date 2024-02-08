Nvidia's new hotfix driver for Windows fixes web browsing stutter, VSYNC micro-stutters

Nvidia has released a hotfix driver update today with version 551.46. The new driver, Nvidia says, is meant to fix multiple stuttering and micro-stuttering issues while gaming with VSYNC (vertical synchronisation) on, or doing tasks like web browsing. The company typically releases hotfix drivers like these when there is bug-resolve other than gaming issues or if the problem is a fairly major one.

The new hotfix driver is based on one of the previous Nvidia driver versions, 551.23, which introduced support for the RTX 4070 Ti Super. It has been a busy couple of months so for Team Green as Nvidia has launched multiple new cards in the form of new Super GPUs, as well as something for the entry-level market too with its RTX 3050 6GB.

As such the company has also released new drivers, with version 551.31 that added RTX 4080 Super support, and version 551.32, a couple of days later, which added RTX 3050 6GB support. These however only apply exclusively to owners of those cards only and driver version 551.23 remains the latest Game Ready WHQL driver for all users.

The full changelog for the GeForce Hotfix driver version 551.46 is given below:

GeForce Hotfix display driver version 551.46 is based on our latest Game Ready Driver 551.23. This hotfix addresses the following issues: Some users may experience intermittent micro-stuttering in games when vertical sync is enabled [4445940]

Potential stutter may be observed when scrolling in web browsers on certain system configurations [4362307]

[Red Dead Redemption 2][Vulkan] Stutter observed on some Advanced Optimus notebooks [4425987]

[Immortals of Aveum] Addresses stability issues over extended gameplay [4415277]

In order to download this hotfix driver, head over to the official Nvidia website at this link. The driver applies to 64-bit versions of both Windows (10 and 11).