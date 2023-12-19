Microsoft confirms Wi-Fi issues in Windows 11 KB5032288

Microsoft has received reports of frustrated customers unable to connect to their Wi-Fi networks after installing recent Windows 11 updates. The problem mostly affects enterprise, education, and public Wi-Fi access points, preventing users from connecting or obliterating their connection speeds to impossible levels.

According to a message published on the official Windows Health Dashboard website, the problem might occur after installing KB5032288, the latest non-security update for Windows 11 versions 23H2 and 22H2. Luckily for "regular users," home networks should continue operating as usual, immune to the latest bug. In addition, the problem should not affect systems running Windows 10—only the most recent Windows 11 versions were hit.

Microsoft has received reports of an issue in which some Wi-Fi adapters might not connect to some networks after installing KB5032288. As reported, you are more likely to be affected by this issue if you are attempting to connect to an enterprise, education, or public Wi-Fi network using 802.1x authentication. This issue is not likely to occur on home networks.

Interestingly, the problem allegedly lurks inside the update that resolved one of the most annoying long-standing bugs in Windows 11, so an attempt to fix File Explorer popping on the screen out of nowhere may result in your laptop not connecting to a Wi-Fi network on your work or university.

Microsoft says it is investigating the situation to see whether KB5032288 is to blame. The company plans to provide an update when more information is available. Meanwhile, universities and other establishments recommend that affected customers uninstall KB5032288 to mend broken Wi-Fi connections. Microsoft, on the other hand, asks users to send their feedback using the Feedback Hub app and attach additional telemetric data using the "Recreate my problem" option.

If you care enough and want to help Microsoft resolve the situation, check out this post to learn how to send detailed feedback to the company. Alternatively, you can undo the update as described here.