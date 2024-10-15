Microsoft's new Xbox Series X and S consoles are now available

In June of this year, Microsoft announced three new Xbox consoles joining the existing lineup: two Xbox Series X models and one new Xbox Series S. After the preorders kicked off in late August, the new consoles are now available.

Unlike Sony's PlayStation 5 Pro model, which offers more horsepower under the hood for better graphics and faster framerates, Microsoft's refreshed Xbox models focus on two main things: design and storage capacity.

The new white Xbox Series X dropped the optical drive to save money, turning itself into an Xbox Series S on steroids. The White Xbox Series X with a 1TB SSD is now available for $449 (449 EUR), which is $50 less than the standard Xbox Series X with an optical drive.

Speaking of Xbox Series S, there is now a 1TB model. The console overall is the same, and the only difference is that the storage is now double in size. The price? $349 (349 EUR), a $50 increase over the standard 512GB Xbox Series S in white.

Finally, we have the Xbox Series X Galaxy Black Special Edition. It retains its optical drive for games on disks but upgrades the storage to a more impressive 2TB. Also, the console has a unique case finish resembling a starlit sky, hence the name. As for the price, the Xbox Series X Galaxy Black Special Edition will set you back $599 in the US or 649 EUR in Europe.

The new Xbox Series X|S consoles are now available in the United States and other countries. Microsoft plans to expand the lineup to more regions starting October 29.