Microsoft is killing Android apps support on Windows 11

Windows Subsystem for Android is one of the very few unique Windows 11 features that differentiate it from Windows 10. Thanks to WSA, customers could run Android apps on their computers if there are no native counterparts.

Sadly, the Windows Subsystem for Android is on its way out. In a somewhat surprising move, Microsoft decided to end WSA support and pull the plug on Android apps. The announcement was published in the official documentation.

If you have already installed the Amazon App Store and some of its apps on Windows 11, you can continue using them and get technical support until March 5, 2025. However, you can no longer install new apps and the store itself.

Microsoft is ending support for the Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA). As a result, the Amazon Appstore on Windows and all applications and games dependent on WSA will no longer be supported beginning March 5, 2025. Until then, technical support will remain available to customers.



Customers that have installed the Amazon Appstore or Android apps prior to March 5, 2024, will continue to have access to those apps through the deprecation date of March 5, 2025. Please reach out to our support team for further questions at support.microsoft.com. We are grateful for the support of our developer community and remain committed to listening to feedback as we evolve experiences.

Microsoft has been releasing updates for Windows Subsystem for Android almost every month, delivering users new features, improvements, and new Android versions. Now, all this effort is getting scrapped, similar to how the company scrapped its VR platform, Windows Mixed Reality, in late 2023.

Amazon has already published a detailed FAQ with more information on what will happen to Android apps on Windows 11. You can check it out here. Microsoft did not provide any information on why It decided to drop the Windows Subsystem for Android.