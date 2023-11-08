The Microsoft Tips app has been deprecated and will be removed from a future Windows release

Microsoft will soon shut down one of its own Windows apps from the Microsoft Store that's designed to offer help for people who are using the OS. The company's Deprecated Features site has been updated today (via PhantomOcean3) to indicate the future shutdown of the Microsoft Tips app.

The new listing stated:

The Tips app is deprecated and will be removed in a future release of Windows. Content in the app will continue to be updated with information about new Windows features until the app is removed.

The listing didn't offer an explanation of why the Microsoft Tips app will be going away soon. It's possible that the company decided to pull it because it now has the new generative AI based Copilot for Windows feature that can also offer help on various Windows matters.

The Tips app was just the latest tutorial app that Microsoft created for various Windows versions over the decades. This particular version was launched in Windows 10 and was also available to download in the Microsoft Store. The app continued to be available with the upgrade to Windows 11.

The Tips app offered a quick way for people to learn more about the Windows OS with tips, tutorials, videos, and more. It got updated as new features were added to the OS.

On some Windows PCs, like Microsoft's Surface products, the Tips app could be used to learn about specific features on those devices, like information on how to use the Surface Pen or how to switch between notebook and tablet mode.

Microsoft has not yet announced exactly when the Tips app will be removed, although we suspect it could happen as early as next Tuesday, November 14. That also happened to be when Microsoft holds its monthly Patch Tuesday event for Windows and other company software.