Ubisoft quietly adds Steam achievements to Assassin's Creed Black Flag and Unity

10 years following their launches on Steam, two classic Assassin's Creed games have received achievement on the platform. The change has arrived without any announcements too, with fans only realizing it after seeing the achievements pop up in-game, and finding the file changes within the Steam backend tracker SteamDB after.

Assassin's Creed Unity and Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag both now tout achievements on Steam, even showing off the newest additions on their store pages. Previously, PC players would have to purchase Ubisoft games from the company's own Ubisoft Connect platform to receive achievements.

It's unclear what exactly prompted Ubisoft to update these decade old games, but this isn't the first time that the publisher has delivered achievements for some of its games out of the blue.

Soon after coming back to Steam a couple of years ago, Ubisoft added achievements to its hit city builder and management title Anno 1800. Then earlier this year, Assassin's Creed Valhalla suddenly received Steam achievements, two whole years after its launch on the platform.

The company also announced recently that it is abandoning all its exclusivity periods on PC following some lackluster sales periods for its games. This means bringing all Ubisoft Connect and Epic Games Store exclusives to Steam as soon as possible, and also delivering brand-new Ubisoft-published titles to Steam on day-one unlike before.

Following Black Flag and Unity, it will be interesting to see what other titles Ubisoft decides to update on Steam with achievement and other features. Other series from the company like Far Cry, Watch Dogs, and classic Tom Clancy games on Steam all lack achievements even now.