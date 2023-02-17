Microsoft Outlook Android app to get a new customizable compose toolbar

Microsoft made tons of announcements in the last couple of months regarding what's coming next to Outlook. The software giant hasn't stopped doing so just yet, as it has announced another functionality for Outlook, which the company intends to ship in the next few months.

Microsoft is working on a revamped Outlook compose toolbar on Android. Outlook's new compose toolbar will be customizable to help you reach the most used actions faster. For example, if the attachment tool is something you use in almost every email you send, you can reorder the attachment button in the compose toolbar in such a way that it is close to your thumb.

However, the Outlook compose toolbar on Android is not going through a visual treatment, so do not expect it to look different. You will see the same old design in it, except that the tools will be customizable to help you achieve greater productivity. On the contrary, though, the Microsoft Outlook iOS app will get some dose of visual upliftment with a new customizable navigation bar, and Floating Action button.

Outlook's new customizable compose toolbar for Android users will be available this April, according to Microsoft 365 Roadmap page. However, the company backtracked on its promises many times in the past, so do not be surprised if Microsoft pushes the customizability capability to a later date.

Do you really care about a customizable toolbar on Outlook for Android? Let us know in the comments section.