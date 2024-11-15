Windows 11 Beta build 22635.4510 is out with new Share buttons, gamepad keyboard, and more

Microsoft is rolling out yet another Windows 11 preview update for Windows insiders. Build 22635.4510 (KB5046716) is now available for download, and it adds taskbar improvements, new share buttons, a new keyboard for gamepad owners, and other changes across the operating system.

Here is what is new in Windows 11 22635.4510:

Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on [Taskbar & System Tray] We are rolling out the ability to share files directly from the jump lists on the taskbar, which appears when you right-click on an app with a jump list like Notepad the taskbar.

Share icon appearing on a txt file on the jump list for Notepad. [Input] We are beginning to roll out the new Gamepad keyboard layout for the on-screen keyboard in Windows 11 again that began rolling out to Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel with Build 22635.4145.

New Gamepad keyboard layout for the on-screen keyboard in Windows 11 that supports the ability to use your Xbox controller to navigate and type. [Narrator] We have added new functionalities to Narrator scan mode. Skip past links (N’) allows you to navigate to the text after a link. This is most helpful when navigating through long emails, news articles, and wiki pages. Jump to lists (L’) allows you to quickly access a list on a web page or a document. To try these new features, you need to turn on Narrator first (Win key + Ctrl + Enter), then turn scan mode ON by pressing Caps Lock + Spacebar and finally use the new shortcuts – ‘N’ and ‘L’. Please note that scan mode is ‘ON’ by default on most web pages (like news articles, wiki page, etc.). [Speech in Windows] We have improved our speech-to-text and text-to-speech experience on Windows. Users of Narrator, voice access, live captions, live translations, and voice typing might see a message asking them to update their language files manually. The language files will be released separately through Microsoft Store.

Fixes gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on* [Lock screen] Fixed an issue where you might unexpectedly see a message saying “You’re offline. Widgets are unavailable”.

The full announcement post is available here.

In other news, "Beta Channel" news, Microsoft notified users that the Beta Channel for Windows 10 is no longer with us. This week's insider update for Windows 10 was the final one in the Beta Channel, and from now on, only Release Preview updates will be available for Windows insiders with the previous-gen operating system.