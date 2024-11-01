Microsoft paused the rollout of the new gamepad keyboard for Windows 11

Several weeks ago, Microsoft introduced the gamepad keyboard for Windows 11, which allows gamers to input text faster by controlling the on-screen keyboard with a gamepad. After some testing with the help of Windows Insiders, Microsoft started rolling the keyboard to all users with Windows 11 version 24H2 as part of its latest non-security update, which also fixed some known bugs. Sadly, the excitement turned out to be a bit short-lived.

Users noticed that Microsoft quietly removed all mentions of the gamepad keyboard from the KB5044384 support article. Not only that, those with Windows 11 24H2 and its latest update also lost access to the feature.

Heads up: the new Gamepad keyboard layout isn't rolling out to stable/retail anymore.



It's no longer mentioned in the release notes for KB5044384 (26100.2161) and KB5044380 (22631.4391), and is being disabled on devices with that update installed. — phantomofearth 🍂 (@phantomofearth) November 1, 2024

Shortly after the discovery, Microsoft acknowledged the paused rollout in the release notes for build 22635.4400 from the Beta Channel. The good news is that the gamepad keyboard should make a return in the near future:

We have temporarily disabled the new Gamepad keyboard layout for the on-screen keyboard in Windows 11 that began rolling out to Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel with Build 22635.4145 to address some issues. This feature will be roll out again in a future flight.

Besides bugs in the new gamepad keyboard, Microsoft notified users about another bug, which caused the Task Manager to display zero running apps and background processes. It also affects customers with KB5044384 installed. Microsoft says a fix should be available in a future update. Meanwhile, users will have to simply deal with this minor inconvenience (other Task Manager features are unaffected).