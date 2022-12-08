Here's how to watch The Game Awards 2022 showcase today

The Game Awards is returning later today with its 2022 edition of the yearly presentation. Geoff Keighley is once again taking to the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to present the live showcase, which will reveal the winners of the over 30 awards being handed out, including Game of the Year, Best Direction, Best Indie Debut, and much more. Of course, plenty of game announcements and trailers will be sprinkled in throughout the show too.

The live presentation kicks off at 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT on Thursday, December 8. The show will be live across all major platforms like Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook Live, Steam, Oculus Venues, and others, as well as via various co-streamers. The main awards show will have least a couple hours of runtime without including the pre-show.

As a special surprise, Valve is giving away a Steam Deck handheld PC (the 512GB version) every minute the show is live. Only those residing in US, Canada, UK, and the EU can enter the giveaway pool, and the registered Steam account has to be in good standing. Find registration details here.

As for what announcements can watchers expect there, EA and Respawn will be showing off Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gameplay in full, while reveals for Tekken 8, Baldur's Gate 3, and Wild Hearts are also incoming. As for what's rumored, we may finally get information on Elden Ring expansions, Death Stranding 2, and Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty expansion. Of course, Xbox and Sony could show up with their usual big guns too.