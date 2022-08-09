Microsoft releases its August Patch Tuesday update (KB5016629) for Windows 11

Microsoft has released the August Patch Tuesday update (KB5016629) for Windows 11. The new update comes with a few highlights and improvements, as well as a bunch of known issues. The update also includes a Windows 11 servicing stack update to ensure future Windows updates download and install reliably. The release notes this time are as follows:
Highlights
- Addresses a known issue that might prevent some of you from opening the Start menu.
- Addresses security issues for your Windows operating system.
Improvements
- This security update includes improvements that were a part of update KB5015882 (released July 21, 2022) and also addresses the following issues:
- Addresses a known issue that might prevent some of you from opening the Start menu. On the affected devices, clicking or tapping the Start button or using the Windows keyboard shortcut might have no effect.
- If you installed earlier updates, only the new updates contained in this package will be downloaded and installed on your device.
- For more information about security vulnerabilities, please refer to the Security Update Guide website and the August 2022 Security Updates.
Known issues in this update
|
Applies to
|Symptom
|Workaround
|
IT admins
|
After installing this update, IE mode tabs in Microsoft Edge might stop responding when a site displays a modal dialog box. A modal dialog box is a form or dialog box that requires the user to respond before continuing or interacting with other portions of the webpage or app.
Developer Note Sites affected by this issue call window.focus.
|
This issue is resolved using Known Issue Rollback (KIR). Please note that it might take up to 24 hours for the resolution to propagate automatically to consumer devices and non-managed business devices. Restarting your Windows device might help the resolution apply to your device faster. For enterprise-managed devices that have installed an affected update and encountered this issue can resolve it by installing and configuring the special Group Policy listed below. For information on deploying and configuring these special Group Policy, please see How to use Group Policy to deploy a Known Issue Rollback.
Group Policy downloads with Group Policy name:
Important You will need to install and configure the Group Policy for your version of Windows to resolve this issue.
Most people will be able to download this update through Windows Update. If you’re using this method, you won’t even have to do anything, Windows should just go out and grab the update automatically in the coming days. If you want to install this update on an offline machine, you can go to the Microsoft Update Catalog website to get the stand-alone package.
