Microsoft 365 apps like Outlook may stop working fully if you don't update to Windows 11

This week, Neowin noticed that Microsoft updated its Windows 11 upgrade guidance such that non-tech-savvy users may find it easy to make the jump from Windows 10 to Windows 11.

Following that, today the company published a new blog post once again urging users to upgrade to Windows 11 as the Windows 10 end-of-support date looms. In that post, Microsoft also confirmed that Microsoft 365 on Windows 10 will also no longer be supported. It writes:

Microsoft 365 Apps will no longer be supported after October 14, 2025, on Windows 10 devices. To use Microsoft 365 Applications on your device, you will need to upgrade to Windows 11.

Dedicated support articles on Microsoft's website provide more details about this, and the wording suggests that certain features may also stop working if you do not upgrade, alongside security updates.

The article was also updated recently to add information about Windows 10, as the page previously described Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 end-of-servicing scenarios. Here's the previous version:

Microsoft 365 apps are no longer supported on Windows 7, Windows 8 or Windows 8.1 now that these operating systems have reached their end of support dates. To avoid performance and reliability issues, we recommend that you move to a newer version of Windows. ... As a valuable Office subscriber, we want to continue to provide a stable Office experience. Therefore, if you're using Microsoft 365 on a computer running Windows 7, Windows 8, or Windows 8.1, we strongly recommend you move to a supported Windows operating system. Once you move to a supported Windows operating system all Microsoft 365 feature and security updates will resume as usual. At this time, you can run an Office update to make sure you have the latest version.

Here is the updated page:

Microsoft 365 apps will no longer be supported on Windows 10 after it reaches end of support on October 14, 2025. Microsoft 365 apps are no longer supported on Windows 7, Windows 8 or Windows 8.1 now that these operating systems have reached their end of support dates. To avoid performance and reliability issues, we recommend that you move to Windows 11. ... As a valuable Microsoft 365 subscriber, we want to continue to provide a stable productivity experience. Therefore, if you're using Microsoft 365 on a computer running Windows 7, Windows 8, or Windows 8.1, we strongly recommend you move to a supported Windows operating system. If you are using Microsoft 365 on a computer running Windows 10, we strongly recommend that you upgrade to Windows 11 before Windows 10 support ends on October 14, 2025. Once you move to a supported Windows operating system all Microsoft 365 feature and security updates will resume as usual. At that point, you can run an Office update to make sure you have the latest version.

In related news, Microsoft also confirmed that it will automatically install the New Outlook for Windows app on Windows 10 devices on the next Patch Tuesday (the company released the January 2025 one today).