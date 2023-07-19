Microsoft releases Dev Home Preview 0.3 with rearrangeable widgets and improvements

Microsoft has a fresh update for those testing the Dev Home app for Windows 11 announced at the Build 2023 conference. Version 0.3 is now available for download with various improvements and one new feature. Here is what is new.

What is new in Dev Home Preview 0.3?

The main highlight of the update is rearrangeable widgets. Users can now rearrange the Dev Home dashboard by clicking and dragging widgets. In addition, Microsoft says it fixes a bug causing random widget shuffle and rearrangement.

Other improvements in Dev Home 0.3 include the following:

The GitHub query is now displayed when adding an issue or pull request widget with a URL containing filters.

Empty widgets show a message rather than nothing.

In the repository review and repository tool dialogs, long names are now truncated. The tooltip will show the whole name.

We’ve added progress rings for when Dev Home is fetching repositories.

The terms checkbox in the setup tool review page should only be shown if apps are selected to be installed.

And here is the list of bugfixes:

Our localization should be improved.

The speed on the CPU widget should now show the actual CPU speed.

Times shown in GitHub widgets should now align to the times displayed on GitHub.

Clicking the Add widget button shouldn’t crash Dev Home anymore.

You can install the Microsoft Dev Home app from the Microsoft Store. Keep in mind that the program does not work on Windows 10 (it requires Windows 11 build 22000 and newer), plus it is still in preview, so bugs, rough surfaces, instabilities, and other sorts of issues are expected. Developers with the necessary skills can also contribute to the project's development in its official GitHub repository.

You can also learn more about the Microsoft Dev Home app from its documentation on the Microsfot Learn portal.