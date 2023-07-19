Android Nearby Share for Windows is now officially available

Google has announced the launch of Nearby Share for Windows, a new app that makes it easy to share files between Android devices and Windows. The app, which went into beta in March, is now available for all users to download from the Android website.

Nearby Share uses Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to create a peer-to-peer connection between devices, so there's no need for a network connection. To share a file, open the Nearby Share app on your Android device and select the file you want to share.

The app will then scan for nearby Windows PCs and display a list of devices that are compatible with Nearby Share. Once you've selected a device, the file is automatically transferred.

Google is also working with several OEMs to pre-install Nearby Share on their devices. The HP Dragonfly Pro will be the first to get this support. This means that users of the devices will be able to start using Nearby Share straight away, without having to download the app.

It should be noted that Nearby Share requires a 64-bit version of Windows 10 or higher, and does not support ARM.

The launch of Nearby Share for Windows is a significant step forward in Google's efforts to make it easier for users to share files between their Android devices and Windows PCs. The app is simple to use and works quickly, making it a convenient way to share photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Meanwhile, Samsung has updated its in-house file-sharing app Quick Share for Windows to work with non-Samsung laptops. The app already allows Samsung users to transfer photos, videos, and documents between their smartphones, Galaxy Tablets, and Galaxy Book laptops.

On the other hand, the Windows Subsystem for Android added file sharing and more last month. You can also download Windows Subsystem for Android with the Amazon App Store from the Microsoft Store on compatible PCs running Windows 11.