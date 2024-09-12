Microsoft Edge 130.0.2821.1 is out in Dev Channel with Appearance settings improvements

This week's Microsoft Edge Dev update is now available for testing. Version 130.0.2821.1 arrived with improvements for the Appearance section, patches for various bugs, and fixes for crashes in different scenarios, such as logging out of a Microsoft Account.

Here is the official changelog:

Added Features: Added a ‘Theme Description’ and ‘Theme Type Label’ section in the updated settings/appearance page. Improved Behavior: Resolved an issue where browser would crash after scanning a QR code during account transfer in an already installed case.

Resolved an issue when logging out of an MSA account caused browser to crash, preventing a successful logout on iOS. Changed Behavior: Fixed an issue where clicking the site icon on the taskbar controller did not work after opening the site side pane from the sidebar and minimizing the browser.

Resolved an issue where the Add Split Screen option was missing from the toolbar and only available in the ‘More’ menu.

Fixed an issue where tabs displayed URLs in ‘Tab groups’ from the Favorites/Collections group.

Resolved an issue where Autofill was not working for coupons in the browser. iOS: Fixed an issue where the font size of the ‘Microsoft Rewards’ page increased in landscape mode on iOS.

Resolved an issue where files sometimes could not be opened properly after downloading on iOS.

Resolved an issue where the NTP was broken after switching accounts in split screen mode on iOS. Mac: Fixed an issue where pressing ‘Esc’ did not exit full screen mode.

Resolved an issue where three extra lines appeared in full screen mode on Mac.

Resolved an issue where the ‘Pick a color’ function in the theme settings could not be used under ‘Settings and More’ on Mac.

Resolved an issue where the URL in the address bar was not properly visible after selection in Light mode with a theme applied on Mac. Android: Fixed an issue where the tooltip continued to display after clicking the back button and appeared in the wrong location under the extension on Android.

Fixed an issue when clicking on an Outlook link to open browser caused the browser title in the background to display ‘Microsoft Edge First Run Experience’ on Android.

Microsoft Edge Dev is available on Windows, macOS, Linux, and Android. You can get it from the official Edge Insider website. The stable release of Microsoft Edge 130 is expected on the week of October 17, 2024.