Edge browser 130.0.2849.1 (Dev channel) fixes crashes when opening Settings and more

Microsoft has released a new version of the Edge browser for testing in the Dev Channel. Version 130.0.2849.1 brings a host of various improvements and small changes. Nothing major, but a solid list of bug fixes is always welcome.

Here is the official changelog:

Added Features: Implemented button functionality in the permission prompt on the web UI2. Improved Behavior: Fixed an issue where browser would crash when opening the Settings page on Xbox.

Fixed an issue when signing in with both MSA and AAD, then signing out of an account, would cause browser to crash on iOS.

Resolved an issue that caused a crash when activating Tab Center with existing groups.

Resolved an issue where browser crashes after being open for a while. Changed Behavior: Fixed an issue where the shortcut for the ‘Manage Favorites’ menu item on the favorites bar was incorrect.

Fixed an issue where the Name property was not defined for all the checkboxes and the edit field on the Workspace internals page.

Resolved an issue where the X button in the search box was not centered when focused using the Tab key in the favorite's hub.

Fixed an issue where, after removing the search app from the sidebar, clicking on Visual Search did not open the Visual Search page. iOS: Resolved an issue where the frame and background color became invisible when the page layout was set to Inspirational mode in dark mode on iOS.

Resolved an issue when after clicking the share button of a downloaded file, a pop-up window appears in the wrong location on iOS.

Resolved an issue where the Rewards page was unable to load an image on iOS. Android: Fixed an issue where an exception occurred on the page when editing top sites in landscape mode on android.

Fixed an issue where the title for most visited sites overlapped on android.

Resolved an issue where keyboard focus does not navigate to the controls on the Extensions page on android.

Resolved an issue where the top tab title bar color and the InPrivate tab group background color appeared abnormal on android.

Microsoft Edge Dev 130 is available on Windows, macOS, Linux, and Android. You can download it from the official Edge Insider website. Version 130 is expected in the Stable Channel on the week of October 17, 2024.