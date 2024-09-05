Microsoft releases Edge 13.0.2808.0 in Dev Channel with crash-fix and more

Microsoft Edge 130 is now available for testing in the Dev Channel. Version 130.0.2808.0 does not contain any groundbreaking changes, but it is a welcome update nonetheless, considering it fixes crashes and other issues across the browser.

Here are the official release notes:

Improved Reliability: Fixed an issue where browser would crash when clicking ‘Permissions and Privacy’ on any site in the sidebar.

Fixed an issue where; after logging out, the Favorites hub displayed the workspace. Clicking on the workspace would cause the browser to crash.

Fixed an issue where browser would crash when dragging a tab to create a new window on iOS. Changed Behavior: Resolved an issue where the ‘Magnify Image’ tooltip was not displaying for the close button.

Resolved an issue where the ‘Open in new…’ button was unavailable when right-clicking an item in the Favorites Hub/Panel.

Resolved an issue where the tab actions menu hub closed after opening a group tab in a new tab within the window card under the tab actions menu.

Fixed an issue where the banner title would not display normally after right-clicking ‘Show Media Control’ and hovering over the browser icon.

Fixed an issue where icons were missing in the settings under the sidebar. Android: Resolved an issue where a colored circle icon appeared in the upper left corner of the tab group on android.

Resolved an issue where the input box was not displayed when editing Top sites names on Android on new tab page.

Fixed an issue where menu items were displayed abnormally in the overflow menu while in InPrivate mode on android. iOS: Resolved an issue where users couldn’t scroll down to view feeds on iOS.

Fixed an issue where the upper left corner of the profile popover was not rounded in the account panel on iOS.

As usual, you can get Microsoft Edge Dev from the official Edge Insider website. Existing installations can be updated on the edge://settings/help page. The public release in the Stable Channel is expected on the week of October 17, 2024.