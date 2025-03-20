Microsoft releases new Paint, Snipping Tool, and Notepad features to more insiders

Windows 11 insiders in the Beta and Release Preview channels have plenty of stuff to test this week. In addition to two new preview builds (one here and one here), Microsoft is rolling out fresh updates for Notepad, Paint, and Snipping Tool. Here is what is new.

Paint version 11.2502.121.0 contains an improved Cocreator side panel. It now features a more intuitive and simplified layout. If you have a compatible device, you can open Cocreator and describe what is on your mind, then start doodling alongside Copilot. The side panel will let you adjust AI's creativity with a slider and regenerate the result with a "Try again" button.

Here is what the updated side panel looks like:

Next, we have Snipping Tool. Windows 11's stock screenshot-taking app now lets you create perfect shapes with the Draw and Hold feature. You can hold your drawing, and the app will straighten its shape (circle, square, line, etc). The update also contains a new and improved protocol launch experience. This change is aimed at developers, and they can learn more about it here.

Finally, with version 11.25.01.30.0, Notepad received document summarization. Select a portion of text and press Ctrl + M. The app will then generate a brief summary of the selected portion with the option to adjust the length if necessary. Note that this feature requires a Microsoft 365 Personal or Family subscription. Document summarization in Notepad requires AI credits, but Copilot Pro subscribers can use the feature without any limits.

Another useful change in the latest Notepad update is a list of recent files. Click File > Recent to browse the list of recently opened text documents.

You can read more about Notepad and Snipping Tool updates here, while the announcement post for the latest Paint update is available here. Of course, these updates are also available to insiders in the Dev and Canary channels.