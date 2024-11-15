New AI features for Notepad and Paint are now avalable to Beta and Release Preview insiders

Earlier this month, Paint and Notepad received a batch of AI-powered capabilities to try in the Windows Insider program (even Notepad is no longer immune to Microsoft's AI efforts). Initially available to Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels, those features are now available for all Insiders (sort of).

Microsoft has updated the initial announcement post with a notification that the new features in Paint and Notepad are now rolling out to Windows Insiders in the Beta and Release Preview Channel:

The below Paint and Notepad updates are beginning to rollout to Windows Insiders in the Beta and Release Preview Channels. Please note that generative fill in Paint is ONLY available on Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs on Windows 11, version 24H2 and higher so this feature will not be available in this Paint update in the Beta Channel.

New AI features for Paint include the following (there are also some not-so-exciting changes):

Generative Fill : You can select an area and tell Paint what to add to it. The app will then offer you several variants of your prompt matching the drawing style and the ability to regenerate the result.

: You can select an area and tell Paint what to add to it. The app will then offer you several variants of your prompt matching the drawing style and the ability to regenerate the result. Generative Erase : This feature lets you remove an object from the canvas. Select the area you want to clear, and Paint will make the drawing look like the object was never there.

: This feature lets you remove an object from the canvas. Select the area you want to clear, and Paint will make the drawing look like the object was never there. Cocreator Update : The underlying model for this feature received updates to deliver faster results. Cocreator lets you generate images based on your description and drawing.

: The underlying model for this feature received updates to deliver faster results. Cocreator lets you generate images based on your description and drawing. Image Creator: Image Creator lets you generate pictures with natural language. This feature is now available in more countries.

As for Notepad, the app now lets you quickly rewrite content with the help of AI. Also, Microsoft improved the launch time by up to 55%, making Notepad faster.

Generative Fill and Cocreator are only available on Copilot+ PCs, while Image Creator, Generative Erase, and Rewrite in Notepad work on all supported Windows 11 PCs. Keep in mind that some features are limited to certain regions and require AI credits or a Copilot Pro license. You can learn more about those updates here.