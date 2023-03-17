Microsoft reportedly plans to turn Edge into a crypto and NFT wallet

A set of screenshots published by @thebookisclosed on Twitter reveals a new head-scratching feature allegedly coming soon to Microsoft Edge: a built-in crypto wallet.

Newest in the gauntlet of questionable upcoming Microsoft Edge features, a crypto wallet 💸

Not really sure how to feel about this kind of thing being baked into the default browser, what are your thoughts?

More screenshots of the UI in the next tweet ➡️ pic.twitter.com/GAUPiZGLIY — Albacore (@thebookisclosed) March 17, 2023

Microsoft wants to supercharge its browser with another capability that will surely raise many eyebrows. According to the feature's description, the idea is to give Edge customers a "non-custodial wallet," meaning crypto holders will not need to rely on third parties to store private keys and passwords. Microsoft says the project is its "foray into cryptocurrencies and NFTs," and promises a more effortless and safer experience without third-party extensions to make interacting with Web3 easier.

Of course, the company is not giving testers any crypto or NFT for participating in the trials, and it also does not plan to reimburse them in the event of loss of funds. Therefore, people with access to Edge's crypto wallet should proceed at their own risk. Interestingly, the wallet clearly states it is a "confidential project and no details should be shared externally." Okay.

The upgraded wallet in Microsoft Edge will show your current balance and assets, the history of transactions, connected apps, your watchlist, and a dedicated tab for exploring the world of Web3, crypto, and NFT. There are also integrations with Coinbase and MoonPay to allow users to buy coins and send payments to other people.

Microsoft has yet to announce its "foray into cryptocurrencies," so take this report with a grain of salt. The company is experimenting with many ideas, some of which may never see the light of day.

