Microsoft removes address bar drag and drop from the new File Explorer

On September 26, 2023, Microsoft released the Moment 4 update for Windows 11, delivering multiple new features and changes for customers. The redesigned File Explorer is a big part of the update, and it offers a modernized UI, RAR support (and more formats), a new Gallery section, and more.

However, the new File Explorer is not as silky smooth as you might have expected. The updated app has some notable performance problems, plus it ditched the ability to drag and drop files onto the address bar. In Windows 11 Moment 3 and earlier versions, you can grab a file and move or copy it to another directory by dragging it over the address bar. As spotted by Windows Latest, this convenience is no longer available—all you get now is a weird-looking stop icon.

Big sad!

A Microsoft spokesperson told Windows Latest that the missing feature "is not currently supported" and the company would "continue monitoring feedback." Also, very few people use drag and drop with the address bar, so Microsoft decided to cut some corners and ship the redesigned File Explorer faster by omitting parts of the old app.

For those unfamiliar with the technical side of things, File Explorer in the Moment 4 update moved to WinAppSDK, resulting in more features, better accessibility, and improved visuals. Microsoft said the updated address bar has better integration with local and cloud files and lets you get more info about your OneDrive storage.

Windows 11 users are no strangers to situations like this. You can probably recall Microsoft doing the same thing with the taskbar. In 2021, the company shipped Windows 11 with the redesigned taskbar and Start menu lacking multiple old features, such as taskbar regrouping, the "Show seconds in system track clock" option, and more. Hopefully, Microsoft will fix the missing drag-and-drop feature in File Explorer in future updates, like it did with the taskbar.

The Windows 11 Moment 4 update is now available as an optional non-security update in the Stable Channel. Click here to learn how to install it right now.