Far Cry 7 reportedly coming with a new engine and a timer-based non-linear campaign

Ubisoft has been quiet about its high-octane action series Far Cry since the release of its latest installment in 2021. However, a new report has emerged stating that the next mainline entry is slated to arrive in 2024 sporting a brand-new engine and a new style of campaign. Some details about the storyline is included too.

The report arrives from Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson, with his sources revealing that the next entry in the series is planned for a fall 2024 release. Internally dubbed Project Blackbird, the game is said to be developed using Massive Entertainment's Snowdrop Engine, the same one powering releases such as The Division franchise, Star Wars Outlaws, and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

According to the new report, developer Ubisoft Montreal is taking a new approach to the campaign. The storyline is reportedly non-linear, letting the player choose how and when to complete the primary objectives in any order. While the series has always been open-world adventures, the campaigns have been, for the most part, a linear affairs telling a set story, with perhaps a couple of secret endings.

Far Cry 6

The new game's plotline reportedly revolves around a kidnapped family taken by a group named Sons of Truth, with the player character having to save each member in any order. The story will also be tied to a timer apparently, giving players only a specific amount of hours (72 in-game and 24 in real-time) to try and rescue all family members and complete the game.

Players can also mess up and let the kidnapped members die, per the report, which can affect the story in some way. The report adds that a new interrogation mechanic is also being introduced, which can help players in gaining information from enemies to track down objectives, though it may not always be successful.

As usual though, take this report with a grain of salt until Ubisoft comes out with some official information about the future of Far Cry. If a new entry is coming next year though, an announcement may arrive sooner rather than later. The company even unveiled The Division 3 recently, though that release seems to be years away.

Source: Insider Gaming