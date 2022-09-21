Xbox September update adds customizable RGB lights to Xbox Elite Series 2 controllers

Microsoft has released the Xbox September 2022 update with a changelog containing new customization features, a revamped game library, improved storage management, noise suppression, and more.

What is new in September 2022 Xbox update?

Customizable Xbox button lights

If you own a second-gen Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, the latest Xbox update brings you a bit of PC gaming with customizable Xbox button lights. Now you can change the default white color to any other. The LED inside the button supports up to 16 million variants, so you have plenty of variants to choose.

To change the color of the Xbox button on your controller, launch the Xbox Accessories app on your console or computer. Unfortunately, this neat trick works only in the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, including the Core in White variant Microsoft announced recently.

Revamped Library

Thanks to a revamped and streamlined library, browsing games on your Xbox is now easier. The new variant splits the library across tabs for the games you own and subscription-based services, such as Xbox Game Pass, EA Play, or Games with Gold.

Better storage management

Now you can select where to install games and apps separately to use storage space more effectively. With the latest update, Xbox consoles allow customers to set the default drive for Xbox Series X|S-optimized games, backward compatible games, and various applications.

Improved sharing on PC with Xbox Game Bar

Here is a treat for PC users: with the latest update, you can generate a shareable link for any capture and send it to your friends.

Party Chat noise suppression

Last month, Microsoft introduced party chat noise suppression on Xbox Series X|S consoles. This feature is now available for games sticking to the previous-gen Xbox One consoles and PC gamers using Windows 10 and 11. Noise suppression will help eliminate unwanted noises and interruptions like gamepad clicks, breathing, fan noises from your hot PC, etc.

Improved party setup in the Xbox app

It is now easier to start a party in the Xbox app. The latest update lets you browse the history of all your recent parties with the option to jump back in with a single tap.

What feature do you like the most in the Xbox September 2022 Update?