Windows 10 22H2 is coming in October, Microsoft confirms

With all eyes on Windows 11 and its first feature update, now available for download, you would be excused for thinking that Windows 10 is now a thing of the past. Still, even though Microsoft is steaming ahead with Windows 11, it is not done with the previous-gen operating system that turned seven two months ago. The company has buried a subtle reminder about the upcoming "feature update" for Windows 10 in a blog post describing how to download the Windows 11 2022 Update.

Because Windows 11 contains some controversial feature changes, not every user with older, but still perfectly capable, hardware is ready to upgrade their computer just to get the newest operating system. Even Microsoft says that Windows 10 is "a great place to be" if your device is not eligible for Windows 11. To keep customers happy, Microsoft will keep servicing Windows 10 until October 2025. As a part of that servicing, the operating system will receive an upgrade next month.

Unlike Windows 11, which is set to get a bunch of neat features in its first "moment" update in October, Windows 10 will most likely get a simple build version bump with a cumulative-like update. Still, some minor new features can make it to Windows 10, such as the slightly updated taskbar that now can display News and Interests regardless of where you set the taskbar.

The latter is a somewhat odd change in light of Microsoft's recent claims that very few people position their taskbar on top or at the sides of the screen, which is one of the reasons Windows 11 does not allow you to change the position of the taskbar.

Source: Microsoft