Microsoft allegedly preparing a Windows 11 DirectStorage ready Surface Gaming laptop

In about a weeks time, Microsoft is set to hold its Surface Event for 2022. And the event, the company may unveil something a bit unexpected in the form of a new Surface Gaming laptop. The report comes via The Prime Gaming which has published the alleged specifications of the upcoming purported Gaming laptop from Microsoft.

According to these report, the upcoming Surface Gaming laptop will be packing Intel Alder Lake H series CPUs, namely the Core i7-12800H and the Core i5-12500H.

As with any gaming laptop, the device will no longer rely on just integrated graphics. and now it will feature dedicated graphics card from Nvidia. Apparently, the i5 model will have the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB laptop GPU. Meanwhile, the Core i7 model will seemingly feature the RTX 3070 Ti 8GB laptop GPU.

Other key specifications include a 1440p 16" PixelSense Flow display, 16GB or 32 GB LPDDR4x memory, and more. Storage options include up to 2TB removable SSD. Since this will apparently come pre-installed with Windows 11, the device may be able to take advantage of the the DirectStorage API.

You can view the full specs in the image below:

Sadly, for those looking forward to a Surface Gaming laptop with AMD Ryzen 6000 series APU inside, there does not seem to be any indication of such a thing happening. In this context though, it does make sense as gaming laptops will typically want to have the fastest CPU core available, and AMD's strength with Ryzen 6000 series mobile APUs is definitely the RDNA 2-based integrated graphics.

However, previous rumors have alleged that the Redmond company is indeed making a Ryzen 6000-based Surface in the form of the Surface Laptop 5. So there may be something for AMD fans after all in the upcoming Surface event.

Via: My Laptop Guide