Microsoft spotted quietly working on a new Windows 11 LTSC SKU

Almost a year ago, in October 2021, Microsoft began the gradual, staggered roll out of Windows 11 21H2. While much of the attention was taken up by the client releases, which is also expected, the Windows 11 IoT Enterprise release also went live on the very day. The latter brought in support for useful new technologies like Windows Subsystem for Linux GUI (WSLg), USB4, Wi-Fi 6E, and more. You can read about it in this article.

Microsoft, though, did not release a Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) for Windows 11 IoT Enterprise. The latest findings by prolific leaker and Twitter user Xeno, however, suggests that the company could soon be releasing one.

Digging around inside the ntdef.h kernel header of the Windows SDK has revealed a new potential Windows 11 SKU dubbed "IOTENTERPRISESK" with the hex ID "0x000000CD". According to Xeno, the new IOTENTERPRISEK denotes the upcoming Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC Subscription SKU.

New SKU coming? I've been told that "IOTENTERPRISESK" is "Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC Subscription" pic.twitter.com/kvSUdcBfKr — Xeno (@XenoPanther) September 13, 2022

Here is a winver screenshot of the build. As you can see, the OS version here is clearly described as Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC Subscription.

Since Microsoft released the non-LTSC Windows 11 IoT SKU last year soon after the client 21H2 release, it is possible that the company plans to do something similar this year too. And with version 22H2 nearly upon us, the Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC Subscription release may not be too far away.

Via: Xeno (Twitter)