Xbox app on Windows get HowLongToBeat integration and improved performance

Microsoft has pushed out more updates to the Xbox app on Windows, with the latest September improvements having integration with HowLongToBeat and further improved performance.

HowLongToBeat is a video game tracking portal that offers the average time it would take to complete a game, ranging from just the main story and any DLC, to achieving 100% completed status. Microsoft has collaborated with the community-driven website to now offer the same stats on most PC Game Pass titles.

Starting today, when looking at a game's page via the Xbox app on Windows, a HowLongToBeat section will be visible. This will showcase the categories Main Story, Main + Extras, Completionist, and All Styles. A handy "View Details" button is also available for players to head to the game's own HowLongToBeat page to get better breakdowns and even submit their own data.

As an added benefit, a new Xbox page has been set up on the HowLongToBeat website, offering data on all the supported games available on the platform across Xbox, PC, and EA Play.

Like in previous months, Microsoft has also made further improvements to the Xbox app's performance. It said the latest update boosts the start up time of the app by 15%, while also improving the overall responsiveness. Crash-free sessions have also gone up to 99.9% according to the company, while reports of installation errors have been cut in half.

The search functionality has been optimized too, increasing its relevance while also getting results up to 20% faster than before.