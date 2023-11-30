Microsoft wants to replace the "Show desktop" button with Copilot in Windows 11

The latest Windows 11 preview build from the Dev Channel contains an interesting change that might upset those accustomed to using the bottom-right corner of the screen to minimize all apps or show the desktop. Microsoft is experimenting with placing the Copilot icon next to the notification center button and thus removing the "Show desktop" button in favor of its new AI-powered assistant.

Microsoft says the logic behind the change (it is rolling out gradually to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel) is to place the Copilot icon in a clearer and more intuitive spot, right where the operating system shows the Copilot pane. As a result, the "Show desktop" button is now turned off by default.

We are making a change where the Copilot icon is shown on the right side of the system tray on the taskbar to make the entry point to Copilot more clear and easily accessible by being closer to where the Copilot pane opens.

The change sounds reasonable enough, but it might create minor inconveniences for customers, especially for those regularly using the "Show desktop" button since its introduction in Windows 7 (Microsoft experimented with the idea much earlier, but it made it to the public only in 2009) when Microsoft moved it to the bottom-right corner. In addition, you will have to retrain your muscle memory and aim for the notification button. It is by no means the end of the world, but still an inconvenience. Old habits die hard, as they say.

Fortunately, you can still easily restore the "Show desktop" button. Head to Settings > Personalization > Taskbar > Taskbar behaviors and toggle on the "Select the far corner of the taskbar to show the desktop" option.

What do you think about having the Copilot icon next to the tray clock? Share your thoughts in the comments.