You can check out Season 1 of the Halo live action TV series for free on YouTube right now

If you are a fan of Microsoft's long-running Halo first-person shooter series, you might know that there is a Halo live-action TV series. It was announced way back in 2013, and after several years in development it finally debuted in March 2022 on the Paramount+ streaming service. However, until now, you had to sign up for the service to watch the first season. Today, Paramount+ has posted the entire first season of the Halo show for free on its YouTube channel.

The series has the same basic premise as the games, as Master Chief, a member of the super soldier Spartans group, leads the fight in the 26th century against the alien threat known as the Covenant. Fans of the games should know that 343 Industries, the developer and caretaker of the Halo games and franchise, have stated that the TV show takes place in its own "Silver Timeline". The developer stated at the time:

The Silver Timeline is a unique vision of the Halo universe that contains and embraces many key elements of the core canon that has spanned the last two decades, but with relevant contextual and narrative details that diverge in ways appropriate (and necessary) to the storytelling opportunities presented by the TV medium and our collaboration with creative partners.

The first season of the Halo series debuted to mixed reviews from critics but the show was renewed before the first episode dropped for a second season.

Indeed we may get the first look at the second season, and an official release date, very soon. Variety reports that Paramount+ is attending the big Brazilian comic convention CCXP and on Saturday, December 2, it will host a panel at the convention. We think its extremely likely that the panel will include the first trailer for Halo Season 2, along with a debut date for that season