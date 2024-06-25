We may know the names of the next set of DLC fighters for Mortal Kombat 1

Developer NetherRealm and publisher Warner Bros Games have now released the first set of DLC fighters for its hit fighting game Mortal Kombat 1. However, a dataminer claims to have discovered the names of six more DLC fighters that may be in the works for future updates.

On his X account (via IGN) the dataminer known as "@interloko" claims to have discovered six names in the recent files of Mortal Kombat 1 that could be future fighters. Three of the names are from classic MK characters: Cyrax, Sektor, and Noob Saibot.

The other three names correspond to characters outside the MK universe. One of them is Ghostface, which is likely a reference to the serial killer character that's played by multiple people in the Scream horror movie franchise.

Another name that was discovered is T-1000. That is certainly a reference to the advanced prototype Terminator that first appeared in the movie Terminator 2: Judgement Day. In fact, IGN stated that in a Reddit post from several months ago, MK's Reptile voice actor Andrew Morgado mentioned that Robert Patrick, the actor who originated the T-1000 in Terminator 2, had recorded lines for that character in Mortal Kombat 1.

The final name that Interloko says he found in the MK 1 files is none other than Conan the Barbarian. The sword and sorcery character, created decades ago by Robert E. Howard, has been depicted a number of times in comic books, on TV, and in movies. The big question, if the character is indeed showing up in MK 1 as a DLC fighter, is what likeness he will take.

Interloko also says that his look at the game's data shows two more arenas will be added but he did not have any more info beyond that.

There's no word on when or if these six characters will debut in Mortal Kombat 1. In December 2023. NetherRealm head Ed Boon did confirm the game will get a new story-based expansion in the future, followed by "a big surprise after that". It's possible he could be referencing those extra six DLC fighters.