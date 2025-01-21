Flipboard's Surf is the latest platform to add a vertical video feed

Lately, it seems like everyone is trying to "TikTokify" their app (again). If you're experiencing déjà vu, it's probably because this isn't the first time this has happened.

The short-form video content presented in a seemingly endless vertical feed has been popularized by TikTok, and other companies have attempted to replicate this formula with varying levels of success, including platforms like Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, and even LinkedIn, which has tested a TikTok-like video feed in its app.

Now, it looks like the "TikTok-ification" of platforms has entered its second wave. This may be fueled by the uncertain future of TikTok in the U.S. While it's been unbanned, its problems are far from over. First, Bluesky announced the launch of custom video feeds for vertical videos, then X introduced its dedicated video tab, and now Flipboard is adding a vertical video feed to its latest social app, Surf.

So, you might be wondering, what exactly is Surf? Surf was introduced last month and can be thought of as a browser for the open social web. With Surf, users can discover, create, and share custom feeds that contain content from various sources like ActivityPub, the AT Protocol, and RSS feeds. The platform is currently in an invite-only beta phase.

According to TechCrunch, Surf currently serves video content from Bluesky's "trending video" feed and posts that include the hashtag #SkyTok.

Image: TechCrunch

There's a plan to allow users to personalize their video feed (for example, you can create a video feed for content that includes a certain hashtag). Flipboard CEO Mike McCue shared with TechCrunch:

This is just the latest example of how custom feeds on the social web can be used for all sorts of use cases—video sharing, photo sharing, discussion groups, messaging, etc.—that have been the exclusive domain of the large walled gardens.

According to McCue, video feed customization will work like this:

Surf will pull content from your Bluesky following timeline, which is already a custom feed you use.

It will filter that content to show only video posts, keeping things focused on what you want to watch.

Once it's set up, the feed will display videos only from the people you follow, making it simple and personalized.

As mentioned earlier, Surf is currently in an invite-only beta. If you're interested, you can join the waitlist here.