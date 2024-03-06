New GitHub Enterprise Server 3.12 update: Enhanced deployment control and security features

If you’re reading Neowin, you’ve probably used GitHub at some point or at least heard of it. If not, it’s an important tool used by software developers to store, manage, and track their software projects. For enterprises that like the GitHub software but want to self-host their projects, there's GitHub Enterprise Server, which has just gotten an update.

The latest update, version 3.12, focuses on giving customers more fine-grained control over their deployment requirements. There are also improved security controls. The full round up of new features is as follows:

Restrict your deployment rollouts to select tag patterns in Actions Environments.

to select tag patterns in Actions Environments. Enforce which Actions workflows must pass with organization-wide repository rulesets.

with organization-wide repository rulesets. Scale your security strategy with Dependabot Alert Rules. This public beta allows customers to choose how to respond to Dependabot alerts automatically by setting up custom auto-triage rules in their repository or organization.

This public beta allows customers to choose how to respond to Dependabot alerts automatically by setting up custom auto-triage rules in their repository or organization. Automate pull request merges using Merge Queues. Previously developers needed to manually update their pull requests prior to merging, to ensure their changes wouldn’t break the main branch. These updates would initiate a round of continuous integration checks that needed to pass before a pull request could be merged. But with merge queues, this process is automated by ensuring each pull request queued for merging is tested with other pull requests queued ahead of it.

Previously developers needed to manually update their pull requests prior to merging, to ensure their changes wouldn’t break the main branch. These updates would initiate a round of continuous integration checks that needed to pass before a pull request could be merged. But with merge queues, this process is automated by ensuring each pull request queued for merging is tested with other pull requests queued ahead of it. Enhance the security of your code with a public beta of Secret Scanning for non-provider patterns, and an update to Code Scanning’s default setup to support all CodeQL languages.

with a public beta of Secret Scanning for non-provider patterns, and an update to Code Scanning’s default setup to support all CodeQL languages. GitHub Project templates are available at the organization level as a public beta, allowing customers to share out and learn best practises in how to set up and use projects to plan and track their work.

are available at the organization level as a public beta, allowing customers to share out and learn best practises in how to set up and use projects to plan and track their work. Updated global navigation to make using and finding information better, as well as improve accessibility and performance.

to make using and finding information better, as well as improve accessibility and performance. Highlight text in markdown files with accessibility aspects in mind with the alerts markdown extension, which gives you five levels to use (note, tip, important, warning, and caution).

If this update seems interesting and you feel like taking a deeper dive into what’s new, then check out the release notes on GitHub Docs. If you’re ready to take the plunge, the download is available here.

Source: GitHub