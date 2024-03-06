Project for the Web gets highly requested feature to boost collaboration

Microsoft has announced that Microsoft 365 customers can now edit shared projects in Project for the Web. This feature has been frequently requested, according to Microsoft, and with the feature drop, the firm hopes that it will boost collaboration among teams.

With this feature update, users can now update fields such as task name, start and due date, priority, labels, checklists, notes, and attachments. The update gives you the same ability to access and edit shared projects in Project as you have in Planner.

The new update is available to the following families of Microsoft 365 suites, including their education and GCC counterparts:

Microsoft 365 F3 and Office 365 F3

Office 365 E1

Microsoft 365 for Business Standard

Microsoft 365 for Business Premium

Microsoft E3 and Office 365 E3

Microsoft E5 and Office 365 E5

To get started with this new feature, just head to project.microsoft.com and find a shared project, you should be able to open and edit it soon. To create projects or use advanced features (those not included in Planner) like dependencies or custom fields, then you’ll need a Project license.

If you would just like to try out the service, then Microsoft also offers a 30-day trial of Project for the Web via this link.

According to the documentation page, Microsoft is rolling out these new capabilities to users gradually. Initially, users will be able to view shared projects and then editing features will be made available a bit later, but hopefully, not too much later.

Source: Microsoft