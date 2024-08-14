Google Pixel 9 series uses the same fingerprint scanner as the Samsung Galaxy S24

The Google Pixel 9 series has finally launched, and it brings a host of new features, especially in terms of Pixel AI capabilities. However, the Pixel 9 series phones don't boot with Android 15 out of the box; instead, they run on Android 14.

There are also many changes on the hardware side. One of the most notable improvements that previous Pixel phone owners will appreciate is the new fingerprint scanner on the Pixel 9 series. The good news is that the Pixel 9 series is equipped with the same ultrasonic fingerprint scanner used in the Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup.

In an official post on social media platform X, Qualcomm announced that the Pixel 9 series uses a 3D Sonic Gen 2 fingerprint sensor. The post reads, "Qualcomm partnered with @Google to create another reason to love the Google Pixel 9: The Qualcomm 3D Sonic Gen 2 fingerprint sensor."

Snapdragon's post on X reads:

Great news! The @Google Pixel 9 will feature @Qualcomm 3D Sonic Gen 2, the world’s fastest ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. 👆⚡

Unlock your phone faster, whether your fingers are wet or dry, and stay secure with advanced anti-spoofing tech.

During the launch event, Google said that the fingerprint scanners on the Pixel 9 series are "50% faster" compared to those in previous Pixel devices.

It is important to note that Google is using Qualcomm Snapdragon's 3D Sonic Gen 2 ultrasonic fingerprint scanner only on the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold does not have this fingerprint scanner because it features a side-mounted scanner.

The Pixel 9 starts at $799, the Pixel 9 Pro at $899, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL at $1,099. Shipments start on August 22 for the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro and on September 4 for the Pixel 9 Pro XL. On the other hand, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold costs $1,799. Besides, Google has also officially discontinued the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and the original Pixel Fold.