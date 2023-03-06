New Skype Insider build 8.95.76.207 adds the new Bing and more

Microsoft pushed out new Windows Insider Dev and Beta builds last week. As it turned out, the company also pushed out a new Skype Insider version as well. This one has the build number 8.95.76.207 and has some new features.

The biggest one is adding the new Bing to Skype. If you are a part of the new Bing Chat testing group, this new Skype Insider build will allow you to have conversations with the chatbot, and you can even add it to group conversations.

Users of the Skype Android app will also get a new launch animation with this Insider build. In addition, the Skype Insider build has new Skype-to-Skype call support for the Touch Bar on Mac PCs. Here's are some more details:

Control includes; mute/unmute, toggle video, end call. Control is enabled: if the user is the call initiator, as soon as the call is initiated, and even before the other user answers and during the call. If the user is a call receiver, control is enabled: only when the call is answered.

Finally, a few bugs have been fixed in this new Skype Insider build:

If a user received a pdf with a long name, it would push out the share button from view on all Platforms

Crashing when you click 'Translate' on Mac

Account was 'forgotten' regardless of what you clicked in the Sign Out dialog on Desktop

If you want to check out these new features, you can grab the latest Skype Insider version from Microsoft's website.