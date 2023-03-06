Microsoft Surface app gets updated with a couple of new features and bug fixes

Microsoft has updated the Surface app on Windows 11 and 10, making it more useful than ever. Taking the version to 61.23020.81.0, the latest update adds a bunch of noteworthy features.

One of these is an option to hide product recommendations. You can find this option under Your Profile > App Settings > General > Recommendations. Another noteworthy change is the integrated Surface Management Extension app. Other changes include an improved Smart Charging experience for Surface products released in 2021 or later, and an enhancement of the Give Feedback experience.

The full official changelog of the latest Surface app update read as follows:

Improved Smart Charging experience for products released in 2021 or later.

Added an option to hide product recommendations under Your Profile->App Settings->General->Recommendations.

Enhanced the Give Feedback experience.

Integrated Surface Management Extension app.

Bug fixes and stability improvements.

It's been a long time since Microsoft introduced significant changes to the Surface app. The last update that brought new features to the app landed in November last year. In Microsoft's defense, monthly feature updates may not be required for an app designed to give customization options to control your Surface accessories from your PC.

If you have the Surface app installed on your PC, you can visit the Microsoft Store and check for updates, and the latest version will show up. Alternatively, you can open the Microsoft Store directly from here to update the app.