Fortnite may finally get the long awaited first-person mode very soon

It's hard to believe, but Epic Games, one of the best developers of first-person shooters with their Unreal and Unreal Tournament games, decided not to put a first-person mode in its popular third-person battle royale game Fortnite. That may be about to change, as some dataminers claim they have found evidence of a first-person mode in Fortnite's code.

Fortnite's First Person mode is finally coming in NEXT SEASON 🔥



The same reliable source confirmed it to me & @ShiinaBR, and now @GMatrixGames & @iFireMonkey got confirmation from their side too. pic.twitter.com/SASj2E6TRS — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 4, 2023

One of those dataminers, HYPEX, posted on Twitter (via Eurogamer) that they and other dataminers think the first-person mode will be added to the game "NEXT SEASON". Right now, the game is in Chapter 4 Season 1, and according to the @FortniteStatus Twitter page, it will end later this week on March 8. That means Chapter 4 Season 2 should begin on Thursday, March 9. That could also be when the first-person mode goes live.

Other major battle royale games, including Call of Duty Warzone, Apex Legends, and PUBG, all have first-person modes so adding this mode to Fortnite will certainly be welcomed by its huge player base.

Source: HYPEX on Twitter via Eurogamer