New Starfield animated trailer shows the event that leads to Shattered Space expansion

Before the launch of Starfield, Bethesda began publishing a series of animated specials set in the grand RPG's biggest cities. The trailers showcased the experiences of specific individuals living in the sci-fi universe and tried to give a personal look at the lives and culture of these cities. Now, over a year after the base game's launch, a brand-new trailer in the same series has landed.

Starfield Animated Anthology's brand-new All Must Serve episode can be seen above. The two-minute-long animation shows off a hidden ceremony taking place in the Va’ruun civilization's homeworld:

"In the latest episode of the Starfield Animated Anthology, witness the catastrophic events leading up to Starfield’s next major story update, Shattered Space. In “All Must Serve” we follow a young Va’ruun child attending a ceremony at the Scaled Citadel. When a catastrophe wipes out a massive chunk of the Va’ruun capital city, the people of House Va’ruun are left struggling to pick up the pieces."

The mysterious explosion of energy seen in the trailer is what players will investigate during the expansion. Bethesda's gameplay trailer for the expansion, which was revealed last week, explored this angle as well. The fabric of spacetime itself has been torn apart by this apparent "Grav-Drive" experiment, taking with it a large section of the Dazra capital, including a vast number of citizens and the city leadership.

The expansion is touting itself as a hand-crafted experience, with Bethesda saying that the Va'ruun'kai planet will be the host of all the new questlines.

"There's so much mystery to House Va'ruun, and because they've so thoroughly isolated themselves, it made them the perfect faction to explore in a completely self-contained experience," the studio had said about the experience. "From the minute you arrive on Va'ruun'kai, the story never sends you off-planet. You're free to leave at any time, but the story is fully centered around life on the Va'ruun homeworld."

Starfield: Shattered Space expansion launches September 30 on PC and Xbox Series X|S consoles for $29.99. Everyone who owns the game's Premium and Constellation Editions will receive it for no extra cost.