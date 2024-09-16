Starfield: Shattered Space gameplay trailer shows off the handcrafted city of the expansion

Since launch, Bethesda has been steadily updating its latest RPG experience Starfield with new content and highly-requested features. Now, with the game's first expansion, Shattered Space, right around the corner the studio is starting to give more looks at what exactly players are jumping into.

Previously, the studio has confirmed that the expansion will be focused on the House Va'ruun faction that players already run into in the base game. Heading to the faction's home planet Va'ruun'kai, the new questline will take place in the city of Dazra, a hand-crafted location to explore like the studio's expansions for its previous games. It will feature over 50 new locations, fresh enemies, and even new types of grenades made of "gross" organic material.

The latest Starfield: Shattered Space deep dive Bethesda published today can be seen above, giving plenty of looks at the new planet players will be visiting and gameplay.

"There's so much mystery to House Va'ruun, and because they've so thoroughly isolated themselves, it made them the perfect faction to explore in a completely self-contained experience," says the studio. "From the minute you arrive on Va'ruun'kai, the story never sends you off-planet. You're free to leave at any time, but the story is fully centered around life on the Va'ruun homeworld."

Shattered Space Lead Quest Designer Brian Chapin says that the expansion will explore what can happen when humanity's search for knowledge goes too far. A secret Grav-Drive experiment had made the fabric of spacetime to rip apart, taking with it a large section of the Dazra capital. Players will be arriving at the city just weeks after this incident. With the city leadership still missing, everything is in chaos, making for plenty of role-playing opportunities.

Starfield Shattered Space expansion releases on September 30 across PC and Xbox Series X|S consoles. It costs $29.99 to purchase, but everyone who owns the Premium and Constellation Editions Starfield will receive it for no extra cost.