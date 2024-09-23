The original Resident Evil 3's re-release on GOG lands this week

The DRM-free games-focused PC gaming store GOG first began the initiative to bring classic Resident Evil titles to its platform back in June. Partnering with Capcom, the store was bringing the first three games that started the series back to PC gamers with complete support for modern hardware.

The original PC port of Resident Evil from 1997 landed on the store in June, followed by Resident Evil 2's 1999-released PC port in August. Now, it's time for the PC port of Resident Evil 3 that originally landed in 2000.

GOG and Capcom today unveiled the launch date of this re-release to be September 25 at 8am UTC.

Set only hours after the events of the second game, this third entry puts players into the shoes of Jill Valentine, the returning heroine from the first game. This time, she is tasked with getting out of the zombie-infested metropolis of Raccoon City.

As with most classic game releases on the GOG platform, plenty of much-needed improvements are included:

Full compatibility with Windows 10 and Windows 11.

6 localizations of the game included (English, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Japanese).

Mercenaries Mode included.

Improved DirectX game renderer.

New rendering options (Windowed Mode, Vertical Synchronization Control, Gamma Correction, Integer Scaling and more).

Improved graphics engine initialization and restart.

Improved video subtitles.

Improved options dialog.

Issue-less task switching.

Improved mouse cursor visibility.

Full support for modern controllers (Sony DualSense, Sony DualShock4, Microsoft Xbox Series, Microsoft Xbox One, Microsoft Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, Logitech F series and many more) with optimal button binding regardless of the hardware and wireless mode

Resident Evil 3's store page is now available for wishlisting on the DRM-free GOG store ahead of the September 25 launch. It will probably be priced at $9.99 just like the previous two games' re-releases. A bundle containing all three games is also available for purchase for $24.99.