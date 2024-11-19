OnePlus Pad 2 starts receiving stable Android 15 update

According to an official post on the OnePlus community forum, the OnePlus Pad 2 tablet is now picking up the stable Android 15 update. The update brings a host of new features such as Live Alerts, Floating Windows gestures, split view notifications & Quick Settings, new animations, etc.

OnePlus notes that the Android 15 update for the OnePlus Pad 2 will be rolling out in batches. It is currently live for the European, Indian, and global variants of the tablet. However, the update won't be available for OnePlus Pad 2 users in North America, including the US, until next week.

The Android 15 update lands on the OnePlus Pad 2 IN/EU/GLO models with build number OPD2403_15.0.0.201(EX01). Here's the complete changelog:

Changelog



Ultra animation effects Adds system-level swiping curve coverage for third-party apps, including WebView interfaces, ensuring a consistent scrolling experience throughout the system. Luminous rendering effects Redesigns Home screen icons which now feature new and improved icons with the most natural and comfortable proportions and colours for fuller and sharper visuals.

Redesigns a vast number of system function icons, ensuring greater visual consistency at a system level.

Optimises the rounded corner design by standardising its specifications and extending the application of a continuous curvature. Live Alerts Adds a new Live Alerts design that is focused on the visualisation of information, offering better information display efficiency. Live Alerts is also positioned in the centre, creating a more balanced display.

Optimises the way you interact with Live Alerts capsules – just tap a capsule and see it expand into a card. You can quickly switch between multiple live activities simply by swiping left or right on the capsules in the status bar, making it more efficient to view information. Photo editing Introduces globally reversible photo editing capability that remembers the settings for your previous edits so they can be applied to subsequent edits, keeping the creative flow uninterrupted.

Improves integration between Camera and filters, so filters that are applied to photos when taken can be edited, changed and removed later in Photos. Floating Window and Split View Introduces new Floating Window gestures: pulling down a notification banner to bring up a floating window, pulling down a floating window for full screen display, swiping up to close a floating window and swiping to a side to hide a floating window. Notifications & Quick Settings Adds the Split mode for the notification drawer and Quick Settings. Swipe down from the upper-left to open the notification drawer, swipe down from the upper-right for Quick Settings and swipe left or right to switch between them.

Redesigns Quick Settings with an optimised layout that offers more appealing and consistent visuals and more refined and rich animations. Battery & charging Introduces "Charging limit" to stop charging at 80% to extend battery lifespan and slow down degradation.

Introduces battery protection reminder to turn on Charging limit when your device is connected to a charger for too long. Privacy protection Improves Private Safe with the new categorised browsing features for images, videos and documents, making it easier to manage private data.

Introduces a new Home screen entry for hidden apps. You can tap the Hidden apps folder on the Home screen and verify your privacy password to see the apps.

To check if your tablet can download the stable Android 15 update, head over to Settings > System & update > Software update.