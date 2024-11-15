HyperOS 2 global roadmap: Here's when you Xiaomi phone will pick up the update

If you own a Xiaomi phone, then get ready, as your phone might be eligible to pick up the Android 15-based HyperOS 2 update as Xiaomi has officially revealed the global roadmap. In an official post on social media platform X, Xiaomi co-founder and CEO Lei Jun shared a list of devices that pick up the HyperOS 2 update.

Eligible devices will start picking up the HyperOS 2 update starting in November or December. Here's the complete list:

Updates for the first set of devices are expected to start in November 2024: Phones Xiaomi Mix Flip

Xiaomi 14T/14T Pro

Xiaomi 14/14 Ultra

Xiaomi 13T Pro

Redmi Note 13/Pro/Pro Plus (including 4G models)

POCO F6 Pro

POCO X6/X6 Pro

POCO M6 Pro Tablet Xiaomi Pad 6s Pro 12.4 Wearable Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro Updates for the second set of devices are expected to start in December 2024 Phones Xiaomi 13/13 Pro/13 Ultra

Xiaomi 13T

Xiaomi 13 Lite

Xiaomi 12T/12T Pro

Xiaomi 12/12 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11/11 Ultra

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Redmi K50i

Redmi 13/13C/13C 5G

Redmi Note 12/12S/Pro/Pro Plus (including 4G models)

Redmi 12/12 5G

POCO F6

POCO M6

POCO F5/F5 Pro

POCO C65

POCO C75

POCO X5 Pro 5G

POCO X4 GT

POCO F4 GT Tablets Xiaomi Pad 6

Redmi Pad Pro/Pad Pro 5G

Redmi Pad SE 8.7/SE 8.7 4G

Redmi Pad SE

POCO Pad

If your phone isn't on the above list, then don't worry, as the company could introduce the update for more devices. However, don't expect your budget Xiaomi phone to get the update, as they don't enjoy a lengthy update policy.