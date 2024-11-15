HyperOS 2 global roadmap: Here's when you Xiaomi phone will pick up the update

If you own a Xiaomi phone, then get ready, as your phone might be eligible to pick up the Android 15-based HyperOS 2 update as Xiaomi has officially revealed the global roadmap. In an official post on social media platform X, Xiaomi co-founder and CEO Lei Jun shared a list of devices that pick up the HyperOS 2 update.
Eligible devices will start picking up the HyperOS 2 update starting in November or December. Here's the complete list:
Updates for the first set of devices are expected to start in November 2024:
Phones
- Xiaomi Mix Flip
- Xiaomi 14T/14T Pro
- Xiaomi 14/14 Ultra
- Xiaomi 13T Pro
- Redmi Note 13/Pro/Pro Plus (including 4G models)
- POCO F6 Pro
- POCO X6/X6 Pro
- POCO M6 Pro
Tablet
- Xiaomi Pad 6s Pro 12.4
Wearable
- Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro
Updates for the second set of devices are expected to start in December 2024
Phones
- Xiaomi 13/13 Pro/13 Ultra
- Xiaomi 13T
- Xiaomi 13 Lite
- Xiaomi 12T/12T Pro
- Xiaomi 12/12 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 11/11 Ultra
- Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
- Redmi K50i
- Redmi 13/13C/13C 5G
- Redmi Note 12/12S/Pro/Pro Plus (including 4G models)
- Redmi 12/12 5G
- POCO F6
- POCO M6
- POCO F5/F5 Pro
- POCO C65
- POCO C75
- POCO X5 Pro 5G
- POCO X4 GT
- POCO F4 GT
Tablets
- Xiaomi Pad 6
- Redmi Pad Pro/Pad Pro 5G
- Redmi Pad SE 8.7/SE 8.7 4G
- Redmi Pad SE
- POCO Pad
If your phone isn't on the above list, then don't worry, as the company could introduce the update for more devices. However, don't expect your budget Xiaomi phone to get the update, as they don't enjoy a lengthy update policy.
0 Comments - Add comment