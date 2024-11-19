The affordable Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 FE could launch in 2025

Amidst rumors about the upcoming Galaxy S25 series, which is speculated to launch early next year, a new reporthas emerged about the clamshell foldable from the company. Samsung could launch an affordable version of the Galaxy Z Flip7, dubbed the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE, sometime next year.

This piece of information comes from display supply chain specialist Ross Young. In a post on social media platform X, Young claimed that the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE could debut in 2025.

Those hoping for a Z Flip 7 FE should be excited. It looks like a Samsung FE clamshell is finally coming in 2025. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) November 19, 2024

In a follow-up post, Young added that while the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE could feature a similar display as the Galaxy Z Flip7, there could be differences in the camera and processor.

The display will likely be the same as the Flip 7, but the camera and processor could be different... — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) November 19, 2024

Samsung could use the Exynos 2400 processor inside the affordable Galaxy Z Flip variant to keep the cost down and differentiate the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE from the Galaxy Z Flip7.

Notably, the Exynos 2400 is the same processor powering the Galaxy S24 and S24+ in some regions. It is a flagship processor capable of running Samsung's Galaxy AI features. If the processor is used inside the rumored Galaxy Z Flip7 FE, it could bring advanced AI capabilities to the clamshell foldable at a more accessible price point.

For now, Samsung has the Galaxy S25 series in the pipeline, which is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor across the board. It is also rumored that during the Unpacked event, Samsung could introduce the much-speculated Galaxy S25 Slim model.