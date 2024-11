The affordable Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 FE could launch in 2025

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Amidst rumors about the upcoming Galaxy S25 series, which is speculated to launch early next year, a new reporthas emerged about the clamshell foldable from the company. Samsung could launch an affordable version of the Galaxy Z Flip7, dubbed the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE, sometime next year.

This piece of information comes from display supply chain specialist Ross Young. In a post on social media platform X, Young claimed that the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE could debut in 2025.

Those hoping for a Z Flip 7 FE should be excited. It looks like a Samsung FE clamshell is finally coming in 2025. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) November 19, 2024

In a follow-up post, Young added that while the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE could feature a similar display as the Galaxy Z Flip7, there could be differences in the camera and processor.

The display will likely be the same as the Flip 7, but the camera and processor could be different... — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) November 19, 2024

Samsung could use the Exynos 2400 processor inside the affordable Galaxy Z Flip variant to keep the cost down and differentiate the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE from the Galaxy Z Flip7.

Notably, the Exynos 2400 is the same processor powering the Galaxy S24 and S24+ in some regions. It is a flagship processor capable of running Samsung's Galaxy AI features. If the processor is used inside the rumored Galaxy Z Flip7 FE, it could bring advanced AI capabilities to the clamshell foldable at a more accessible price point.

For now, Samsung has the Galaxy S25 series in the pipeline, which is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor across the board. It is also rumored that during the Unpacked event, Samsung could introduce the much-speculated Galaxy S25 Slim model.