Fresh leak suggests that OnePlus Pad 2 may launch with a price hike

OnePlus is all set to officially debut the OnePlus Pad 2, their new Android tablet, on July 16. The OnePlus Pad 2 is the successor to the OnePlus Pad, which was launched in 2023.

Recently, thanks to a leak, we got to know the supposed detailed specifications of the upcoming tablet. Notably, the OnePlus Pad 2 is a rebranded OnePlus Pad Pro, which was launched in China recently. Now, another leak has surfaced highlighting the India pricing of the OnePlus Pad 2. And going by the leak, you may have to pay a bit more to buy the tablet.

According to tipster Yogesh Brar on X, the OnePlus Pad 2, Smart Keyboard, and Stylo 2 could be sold for ₹45,999 (roughly $550), ₹11,999 (roughly $144), and ₹5,000 ( approximately $60), respectively. The tipster also added that the offer price for the OnePlus Pad 2 tablet of ₹45,999 would likely be a temporary promotional discount.

OnePlus Pad 2 info dump



Price-

MRP: Rs 47,999 (45,999 offering price)

Smart Keyboard : Rs 11,999

OnePlus Stylo 2 : Rs 5k



Specs:

- 12.1" 3K IPS LCD panel

- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

- 13MP rear, 8MP selfie camera

- Android 14, OxygenOS 14

- 9,510mAh battery, 67W charging pic.twitter.com/vOOnZrhlDu — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) July 14, 2024

Comparatively, the OnePlus Pad launched for a price of $480 in the US. While the leaked pricing cannot be compared with the US pricing, and we don't have any information about the OnePlus Pad 2's US pricing, the leak suggests the prices have been hiked.

However, if we go by the specifications leak, there are a few good reasons for the price bump. According to the leak, the upcoming tablet could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

The display on the OnePlus Pad 2 tablet would allegedly measure 12.1 inches, and it would be a 144Hz IPS LCD with a 3000 x 2120 pixel resolution. The display allegedly supports Dolby Vision and has a peak brightness of 900 nits.

The OnePlus Pad 2 is purported to come in two configurations: 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 12GB RAM/256GB storage. The OnePlus Pad 2 is rumored to pack six speakers for enhanced audio quality. Under the hood, the tablet could be juiced by a 9,510mAh battery that would support 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

Speaking of cameras, the OnePlus Pad 2 is speculated to pack a 13MP primary camera and an 8MP front camera for selfies. Interestingly, the OnePlus Pad 2 could rock a Snapdragon SoC, and OnePlus is already marketing the OnePlus Pad 2 as the "most powerful Android tablet," suggesting better optimization of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.