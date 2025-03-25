OpenAI announces new improvements for ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode

Last year, OpenAI introduced Advanced Voice Mode on ChatGPT, enabling more natural, real-time conversations with emotional expression and non-verbal cues. Initially available to all paid ChatGPT plan users, it was later extended to free plan users with usage limits.

While overall feedback on Advanced Voice Mode has been generally positive among consumers, unnecessary interruptions remain a well-known issue. OpenAI previously noted that enabling Voice Isolation mode on iPhones can help reduce unintentional interruptions.

Today, OpenAI announced new updates to ChatGPT's Advanced Voice Mode, reducing interruptions and allowing users to pause and gather their thoughts. This voice update is available to all ChatGPT users. For paid ChatGPT users, the improved Voice Mode enhances the model’s personality, making it more engaging, direct, and concise.

Manuka Stratta, a researcher from OpenAI’s post-training team, shared the following video demonstrating the Advanced Voice Mode updates:

To try out Advanced Voice Mode, users can tap the Voice icon at the bottom-right of their ChatGPT app home screen. When Advanced Voice Mode is active, a blue orb appears in the center. Users can choose from the following nine output voices, each with a distinct tone and character:

Arbor - Easygoing and versatile

Breeze - Animated and earnest

Cove - Composed and direct

Ember - Confident and optimistic

Juniper - Open and upbeat

Maple - Cheerful and candid

Sol - Savvy and relaxed

Spruce - Calm and affirming

Vale - Bright and inquisitive

Once the daily limit for Advanced Voice Mode is reached, users can continue their conversation using Standard Voice Mode.

Despite OpenAI's claims that these new improvements will create a more fluid and lifelike conversational experience with ChatGPT, the actual impact on everyday users is still uncertain.