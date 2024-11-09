ChatGPT blocked over 250,000 requests to generate fake images of presidential candidates

The US Presidential elections are finally over. After months of tug-of-war between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, Trump emerged victorious and was elected as the 47th President of the United States of America. However, users did try to generate fake images of presidential candidates using ChatGPT, to which the AI platform replied strongly.

In an official blog post, ChatGPT announced that it blocked over 250,000 AI image requests in the month leading to the US election day. ChatGPT noted that it rejected several thousand requests to generate DALL·E images of President-elect Trump, Vice President Harris, Vice President-elect Vance, President Biden, and Governor Walz.

The company wrote, "We’ve applied safety measures to ChatGPT to refuse requests to generate images of real people, including politicians. These guardrails are especially important in an elections context and are a key part of our broader efforts to prevent our tools being used for deceptive or harmful purposes." OpenAI also made sure that ChatGPT did not express preferences or recommend a candidate even when asked explicitly.

ChatGPT did its best to direct users to credible sources of information, prevent deepfakes, and counter fake news. Thanks to its collaboration with the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS), ChatGPT directed users' questions related to voting in the US to CanIVote.org. Notably, over 1 million responses were directed to CanIVote.org, providing people with credible information about voting.

Additionally, for inquiries related to election results, ChatGPT responses like "I'm just an AI, go read the actual news" and suggested checking out news outlets like the Associated Press and Reuters. The company confirmed that its job is not done, and it will continue to monitor the AI platform to provide accurate and ethical information.