ChatGPT web search experience now available for all users

In October, OpenAI introduced ChatGPT Search, a new web search experience inside ChatGPT that combines the benefits of a natural language interface with up-to-date sports scores, news, stock quotes, and more.

As part of the ongoing 12 Days of OpenAI event, the company today announced several improvements coming to the ChatGPT web search experience. OpenAI also announced that the new search experience is now rolling out globally to all logged-in users on every platform.

Based on feedback from users, OpenAI claims it has improved the overall speed of the search experience. Previously, you had to click the web search icon explicitly to use the search feature. Now, ChatGPT automatically determines whether to conduct a web search or just depend on the LLM for the response. Of course, you can still use the web search icon to force ChatGPT to use the web search experience.

When you search for videos, you can now play them right within the chat window. For example, when you search for a movie trailer, you can watch the trailer within the ChatGPT experience. Additionally, ChatGPT makes it easy to access websites when performing navigational queries from your browser address bar.

On iOS, ChatGPT Search is getting a big visual update for local searches. For example, when you search for hotels, you will see a visually appealing list with key details, such as operating hours and availability. Also, you can view the local search results on Apple Maps within the ChatGPT app.

Finally, you can access the ChatGPT web search experience even in Advanced Voice Mode. When you are speaking to ChatGPT's Advanced Voice Mode, it can conduct web searches in real-time and respond back to you with up-to-date information.

You can check out the demo of the new ChatGPT Search features below.

The combination of natural language processing and real-time web search capabilities offers a glimpse into the future of how we will access and consume information. With these new improvements, ChatGPT Search is becoming an even more powerful tool for finding and interacting with information online.