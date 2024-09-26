Heroes and villains from My Hero Academia anime head to Overwatch 2

Blizzard already had a showing at the 2024 Xbox Tokyo Game Show Broadcast with an announcement about the StarCraft series hitting Game Pass, but it also had an Overwatch 2 announcement up its sleeve. The popular anime series My Hero Academia is having an official crossover with the free-to-play shooter Overwatch 2, and it's here in October. Catch the trailer above.

Both heroes and villains from the anime are incoming as part of a Mega Bundle filled with Legendary Skins onto the hero shooter. This includes Tracer as Deku, Juno as Uravity, and Reinhardt as All Might from the heroes' side. That stacked side is opposed by two villain skins: Kiriko as Himiko Toga and Reaper Tomura Shigaraki.

"Each skin is designed to capture the essence of these beloved characters, giving you the chance to dominate the battlefield with their unique style and flair," says Blizzard about its latest crossover promotion.

"The quirky and colorful designs highlight the coolest aspects of these characters, allowing heroes, villains, and their ideas of justice to collide on the front lines," the company adds. "Whether you’re heroically fighting as All Might Reinhardt or causing chaos as the villainous Shigaraki Reaper, you’ll find that each skin in this collection is a tribute to the power and determination that defines these iconic figures and worlds."

The Overwatch 2 x My Hero Academia collaboration kicks off on October 17 and runs through October 30. PC, Xbox, and PlayStation players will be able to find the skins on the in-game shop. A Mega Bundle containing all skins plus other themed cosmetics will be available for purchase as well, though pricing has not been confirmed for any of the additions yet.

The seventh season of the anime is currently airing as well, and this bundle will land right after its finale on October 12.