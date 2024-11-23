Plex testing a revamped mobile app with updated look for Android and iOS

Plex, the ad-supported movie and TV show streaming platform, has announced beta testing for its new mobile app with a revamped UI. The beta testing is currently live for Plex Android and iOS users in supported countries.

This new app aims to simplify content discovery and enhance visibility. The navigation has been revamped, letting users quickly dive into different parts of Plex. The core features are brought to the front, out from the hamburger menu, giving users the ease of use with one hand.

Here's the official changelog of the new Plex Experience mobile app:

Key Changes



For Everyone Redesigned navigation that makes it easier to dive into the different parts of Plex and discover content with simplicity

Front and center features, no hidden hamburger menus

Dedicated Watchlist positioning in the top navigation for faster, easier access

A streamlined user menu for quick access to personalized details, such as your profile, watch history, friends, and streaming services all in one place

Expanded use of artwork throughout, including movie and show detail pages, cast and crew profiles, and even your own personal profile page

Title artwork for movies and shows where available—a long-requested feature that adds polish to each page For Personal Media Pros Centralized media libraries in a dedicated tab

Option to favorite libraries

Easier access to power-user features

More exciting updates to come!

Media libraries have been centralized and now there is a dedicated "Libraries" tab available in the Plex mobile. The "Watchlist" also gets its tab in the top navigation for easier access. The profile is also seeing some reshuffling of options, and now users can tweak their profile, watch history, and friends, and manage the streaming service all in one place.

Plex has also used big and bold artwork throughout the application to enhance visual appeal. The changes are prominently seen in the movie and show detail pages, cast, and user profile pages. The best part is that the resigned UI will not be limited to the Plex mobile app on Android and iOS.

Giving more information about the newly updated app, Plex said

The significant decision to rewrite our apps from the ground up and unify our codebase, creates a streamlined, consistent experience across platforms. With this new unified approach, our team can collaborate across platforms seamlessly, ensuring that each new feature, update, and improvement is available on most platforms from day one, once the migration is complete.

This means that the updated design will be available across all Plex-supported platforms. Plex has wanted the initial releases will miss out on some features such as offline and cast support. For now, the new Plex app is live for beta testing ahead of its official release in early 2025.