Samsung brings cloud gaming out of beta for Galaxy users in the US

After over a year, the Samsung cloud gaming service for Galaxy devices has officially launched in North America. However, Samsung's cloud gaming service isn't what you think it is.

The announcement was made in the latest newsroom post about commercializing cloud gaming platforms. Shedding light on its cloud gaming service rollout, Samsung said:

Samsung Electronics is transforming mobile gaming by fully commercializing its mobile cloud gaming platform as it officially launches out of beta in North America. First introduced as an open beta last year, Samsung’s mobile cloud gaming platform delivers significant benefits to players by allowing full-fledged Android-native games to be played instantly without download or reduced latency on all Galaxy devices, and to game publishers by driving massive efficiency and scale for user acquisition.

Galaxy users in the US will be able to access the cloud gaming service through the "Gaming Hub" on their Galaxy devices. The caveat with Samsung's cloud gaming service is that, unlike other cloud gaming services that offer users the option to play PC or console games on devices with lower hardware capabilities, Samsung's offering focuses on streaming Android games.

Notably, Samsung lets users run Android games on their Galaxy devices without needing to locally install them. According to folks at 9To5Google, some of the games available include Monopoly Go!, Homescapes, and Marvel Contest of Champions.

After selecting a game, the streaming starts instantly (performance may depend on your internet connection). Reportedly, the games aren't as sharp as they normally are and everything looks lower in resolution. Also, the games run perfectly well on the wider aspect ratio of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold foldables.